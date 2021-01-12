The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,766,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 998,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 358,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter.

GDL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 18,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

