The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€189.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €172.60 ($203.06).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €144.90 ($170.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.