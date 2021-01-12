The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€214.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($251.76) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €173.29 ($203.87).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €205.20 ($241.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €207.88 and a 200 day moving average of €169.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.