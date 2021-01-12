The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.31 ($39.19).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA STM opened at €33.38 ($39.27) on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.50.

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.