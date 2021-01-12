The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

