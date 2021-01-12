The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 49,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.99. The company had a trading volume of 265,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The stock has a market cap of $298.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.83 and a 200 day moving average of $271.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

