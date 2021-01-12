The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 10,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Home Depot by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

