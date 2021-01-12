The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $34.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.18.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. 10,988,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

