The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BATRK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of BATRK opened at $26.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $1.46. The business had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,018,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2,947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

