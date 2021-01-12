The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of The Marcus worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCS opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

