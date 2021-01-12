The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The ODP by 166.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The ODP by 250.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 271.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 453,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 70.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,590 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ODP traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The ODP has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $44.62.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The ODP’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

