The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $179.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.72.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.