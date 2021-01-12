The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,138,618. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after buying an additional 734,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 139.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

