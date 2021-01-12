The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

