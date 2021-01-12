The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $274.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as high as $229.58 and last traded at $226.18, with a volume of 308982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.66.

SMG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.46.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.