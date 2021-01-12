The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,177,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $735.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $726.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

