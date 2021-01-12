The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,043.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,043.33 ($13.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

LON:UTG opened at GBX 983 ($12.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The company has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87. The Unite Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,033.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 954.87.

In related news, insider Richard Akers sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total transaction of £14,843.64 ($19,393.31). Also, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

