The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $550,606,000 after purchasing an additional 339,072 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 710.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,904,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.38. 385,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $317.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

