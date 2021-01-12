The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 754.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

