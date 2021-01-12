Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.61. Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 43,521 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07. The firm has a market cap of C$264.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

