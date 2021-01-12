THETA Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One THETA token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00005345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $118.81 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00041229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00373647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.82 or 0.04465140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013796 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

