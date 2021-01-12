Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.82.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

