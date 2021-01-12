Thunder Token (TT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.90 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $27.35 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00262006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

