Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Tilray reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilray.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,665,087 shares in the company, valued at $59,724,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,270,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,546,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.