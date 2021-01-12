Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 2,810,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,320,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.89.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Titan Medical by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

