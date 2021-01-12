Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $0.60 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TNMCF opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

