Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,280.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TITUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420. Titanium has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

About Titanium

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

