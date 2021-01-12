Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 429,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 732,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.