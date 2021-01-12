TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (PBLT.L) (LON:PBLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.00

TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (PBLT.L) (LON:PBLT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 11590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.84.

TOC Property Backed Lending PLC (PBLT.L) Company Profile (LON:PBLT)

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invest in financial assets comprising loans and joint venture equity contracts. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

