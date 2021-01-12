Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.04 and last traded at $48.04. 382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

