TON Token Price Hits $0.0132 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, TON Token has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $589,815.82 and $86,342.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TON Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00112079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00266880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00062326 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.

Buying and Selling TON Token

TON Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.