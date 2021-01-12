Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

TSE:TXG opened at C$19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.63 million.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.