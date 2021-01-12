Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

