Total Investment Management Inc. Has $331,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,112 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. 109,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

