Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after buying an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,168,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.65. 14,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,091. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

