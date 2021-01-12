Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 10,695 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $34,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after purchasing an additional 157,088 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of MKC opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

