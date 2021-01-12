Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 2,172 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

NYSE:LHX opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

