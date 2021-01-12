Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $123.01. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.