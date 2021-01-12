Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.