Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

