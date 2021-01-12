Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alphabet by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,177,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,766.72 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,769.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,608.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

