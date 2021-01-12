TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

