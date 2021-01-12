TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prologis stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.