TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

