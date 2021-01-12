TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $513.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.02 and a 200 day moving average of $440.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

