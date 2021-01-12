TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.