TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

TPIC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.