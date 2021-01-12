Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,356 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 4,642 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $48.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

