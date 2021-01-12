Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the average volume of 205 call options.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 458,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,873. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 957,817 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $13,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 282,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

