Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,563 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,906% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $152,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,307,161 shares of company stock valued at $18,514,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

